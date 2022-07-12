Many eyes might soon scrutinize media materials in Norfolk Public Schools libraries before they land in the hands of students.
The NPS Board of Education announced that it upgraded its procedures for selecting and reviewing media materials during its meeting on Monday.
Beth Nelson, the NPS director of teaching and learning, said in a report that upgrades to the policy included many stages.
Nelson and the media teachers read through other school districts' policies on selecting media materials, according to Nelson. She also attended a webinar with NPS Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson and a conference call with the school district’s lawyer.
“After the first draft was written, principals, a few parents and teachers gave us feedback and suggestions,” Nelson said. “The guidance was updated a couple of times before it was finalized.”
Under the upgraded policy, books selected for NPS libraries will be required to have support from a reputable review company. If a book is deemed questionable for age-appropriateness, media teachers also will bring the material to peer reviews. However, if a consensus about the material is not found among the media teachers, then the book will be given to the NPS administration for a final decision.
According to Nelson, the frequency of student surveys for media materials also will be changed from once a month to once a year. The surveys will be focused on topics of interest and will go to fifth through 12th graders. Parents will be notified when the surveys are sent out and have the right to refuse the surveys.
Thompson said a list of new media materials would be available online for each school within the district.
The change to the policy comes after concerns about books and other media materials were voiced at recent school board meetings across the nation and in Norfolk.
During an NPS Board of Education meeting in May, several books and a movie were criticized during the public comment section after they were approved as curriculum,
Randy Dee, who was an NPS Board of Education candidate during the May primary election, alleged that several books were teaching critical race theory and sex education standards.
Thompson responded during the meeting that the NPS teaching and learning staff and teachers had been through the curriculum thoroughly and found no issues with it.
The curriculum purchased included only segments from the materials that Dee spoke about, Thompson said.
The upgrades to the policy did not have to be approved by the board of education because they are considered administrative rules.
“I think it's great, too, that we evaluated the media materials selection,” said Jenna Hatfield-Waite, a member of the NPS Board of Education, “and there were some improvements that we could do better.”