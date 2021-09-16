Increasing COVID-19 cases around the state — and in Madison County — have caused Norfolk Public Schools to update its COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
The district also has changed the way it records cases among staff and students, which caused positivity numbers to increase on the public dashboard on Wednesday.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said during Monday’s board of education meeting that the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department recommended the district modify its COVID-19 safety protocols.
“They have indicated that there is an increase of cases within the state of Nebraska, but also indicated that is true in our area as well and would like us to consider some additional steps,” Thompson said. “Most specifically, isolate students who demonstrate symptoms of COVID.”
The new change requires any staff member or student who develops either one primary symptom of COVID-19, or two or more secondary symptoms, to quarantine at home for 10 days — whether they have known to be exposed or not.
Primary symptoms include shortness of breath, a new cough and loss of taste or smell. Secondary symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, chills and more.
If students or staff members develop symptoms and are sent home, they must quarantine for the full 10 days unless they can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or an alternative diagnosis from a doctor.
Thompson said teachers and building staff would keep an eye out for students who might have symptoms. The district won’t be resuming symptom screening upon entering buildings because it wasn’t necessary based on last year’s results.
According to the health department, 518,899 symptom checks were performed during the last school year within NPS, with only five students found exhibiting COVID symptoms.
The new change went into effect Wednesday. Thompson said that because it’s a pandemic and COVID-19 is a highly communicable disease, permission from parents isn’t needed to change the district’s protocols.
NPS also experienced a shift in COVID-19 data on its public dashboard on Wednesday. Confirmed cases in school buildings jumped from one school on Sept. 7 to six this week. Buildings with cases include the high school, junior high, middle school and three elementary schools.
The district positivity rate also increased from .08% to .52%, the highest publicly reported online since Nov. 21, 2020.
Thompson said this data change is due to combining COVID cases that were kept track within the district and the health department. Before this week, both NPS and the health department kept separate records of cases within the district.
“Positive results were coming from Elkhorn Logan Valley and some parents were calling and telling us that their student was positive. Those numbers have not necessarily matched, which has kind of not felt quite right,” Thompson said. “So we are working with Elkhorn Logan Valley, all of our numbers are reported to them and we will have one list that is consistent.”
The highest positivity rate is in Bel Air Elementary School, where 1.78% of the building has COVID-19. Washington Elementary follows at 1.17%. The rest of the schools are under 1%.
Thompson said all buildings are still within acceptable levels.
Stated in NPS guidelines, the district won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 protocols — such as mask requirements, social distancing or a different learning format — until a building reaches a 2% to 3% positivity rate. This also may happen if the building has a 10% to 15% absenteeism rate from all illnesses.
The district’s COVID-19 public dashboard is updated every Wednesday. To learn more, visit www.norfolkpublicschools.org/district/covid-19-dashboard/.