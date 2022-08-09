NPS meeting

THE NORFOLK PUBLIC SCHOOLS Board of Education met for its meeting on Monday evening, where it announced that eight Ukrainian refugees will be attending its district later this month.

 Riley Tolan-Keig/Daily News

Eight Ukrainian refugees will be accepted into Norfolk Public Schools later this month.

Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, announced at the board of education meeting on Monday that the school-age children will be a part of the first wave of Ukrainian refugees who are coming to Norfolk.

According to a recent Daily News article, almost a dozen Ukrainian refugees, including their children, are expected to arrive this month.

Thompson said the Ukrainian refugees — ranging in age from 5 to 16 — would attend NPS this school year. They qualify for free meals, transportation and school supplies under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.

One concern among board members during Monday’s board of education meeting was the language barrier. The refugees’ native language is Ukrainian.

“And although English is not their native language, in Ukrainian schools they do teach English. So we are hopeful that communication will not be a huge barrier,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the district would test the school-age refugees for English language skills to determine the amount of assistance needed. If it is needed, a translator from Lincoln is supposed to join the refugees in Norfolk for some time.

“Otherwise, we know we will be relying on either Google Translate or by bringing in people from outside the town,” Thompson said.

The refugees are expected to move into a house on East Norfolk Avenue that once belonged to Behavioral Health Services. Therefore, the Ukrainian elementary-age children will be sent to the nearest school, Woodland Park Elementary.

Thompson said the district may consider moving the new students to another school at a later time if additional services are needed for them.

“We are looking forward to meeting these new students,” Thompson said. “and helping them settle into their new homes in America.”

The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave. There was no study session.

The meeting lasted 28 minutes.

Board members present: Jake Claussen, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Brenda Carhart, Leann Widhalm and Tammy Day.

Others in attendance: Two from the media and other NPS administrators.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson gave a district facility update on various construction projects.

ACTION ITEMS

— Approved the spending of up to $400,000 of additional claims out of the general fund in August for completion of 2021-22 budgets, grants and transfers to depreciation.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Aug. 25, at noon.

Tags

In other news

Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit

Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit

DETROIT (AP) — A tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act now moving toward final approval in Congress. But the auto industry is warning that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for a tax credit that large.

Shots fired leads to standoff on Madison Avenue

Shots fired leads to standoff on Madison Avenue

Law enforcement officers from at least four agencies had the 2400 block of Madison Avenue barricaded starting around 8:40 a.m. Saturday in Norfolk from a man who apparently had ran from officers and refused to come out of one of the residences.

Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a growing challenge to Russia's grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets.