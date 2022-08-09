Eight Ukrainian refugees will be accepted into Norfolk Public Schools later this month.
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, announced at the board of education meeting on Monday that the school-age children will be a part of the first wave of Ukrainian refugees who are coming to Norfolk.
According to a recent Daily News article, almost a dozen Ukrainian refugees, including their children, are expected to arrive this month.
Thompson said the Ukrainian refugees — ranging in age from 5 to 16 — would attend NPS this school year. They qualify for free meals, transportation and school supplies under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.
One concern among board members during Monday’s board of education meeting was the language barrier. The refugees’ native language is Ukrainian.
“And although English is not their native language, in Ukrainian schools they do teach English. So we are hopeful that communication will not be a huge barrier,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the district would test the school-age refugees for English language skills to determine the amount of assistance needed. If it is needed, a translator from Lincoln is supposed to join the refugees in Norfolk for some time.
“Otherwise, we know we will be relying on either Google Translate or by bringing in people from outside the town,” Thompson said.
The refugees are expected to move into a house on East Norfolk Avenue that once belonged to Behavioral Health Services. Therefore, the Ukrainian elementary-age children will be sent to the nearest school, Woodland Park Elementary.
Thompson said the district may consider moving the new students to another school at a later time if additional services are needed for them.
“We are looking forward to meeting these new students,” Thompson said. “and helping them settle into their new homes in America.”
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave. There was no study session.
The meeting lasted 28 minutes.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Brenda Carhart, Leann Widhalm and Tammy Day.
Others in attendance: Two from the media and other NPS administrators.
— Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson gave a district facility update on various construction projects.
— Approved the spending of up to $400,000 of additional claims out of the general fund in August for completion of 2021-22 budgets, grants and transfers to depreciation.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Aug. 25, at noon.