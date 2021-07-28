Effective for the upcoming school year, Norfolk Public Schools will serve meals at no charge to enrolled students.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved use of the Seamless Summer Option, which allows local school districts to provide no-cost meals to all enrolled students for the duration of the school year. Families always have the option of eating breakfast at home and bringing a sack lunch. For those who choose not to do that, the district provides a breakfast and lunch program managed by Lunchtime Solutions that will continue to be offered at no charge for reimbursable meals for the 2021-22 school year.
Even with the free meals continuing into 2021-2022, families that would otherwise qualify for free and reduced meals under income guidelines still need to apply to qualify for other programs that use this information, such as fee waivers. Applications are accepted throughout the school year as household incomes change periodically.
Applications are available through the school website or by calling your school’s main office. Only one meal application is needed for each household.
Applications are available online at: norfolkpublicschools.org/district/business-services/nutrition-services.html