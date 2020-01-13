The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved the motion to seek proposals for two projects during its meeting Monday.
The district needs proposals for two different HVAC projects at Jefferson Elementary and Norfolk Junior High School. Steam broilers would be replaced at both buildings with new efficient systems late this spring and throughout the summer.
Proposals are also needed for Chromebook and desktop replacements throughout the district.
Each year, Chromebooks are purchased for the fifth and ninth grades and students keep them for four years, said Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning.
More stationary desktops, such as ones used at front desks, need replacing too, Nelson said.
The facilities and finance committee provided an update in its report regarding architectural service proposals for facility projects within the proposed school bond.
Interviews for four architectural firms will be held on Wednesday and nine district members will consider their bids, according to Patti Gubbels, board vice president.
The board also conducted the annual election of officers. Sandy Wolfe remained the board’s president and Patti Gubbels remained the vice president.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson was again elected secretary, along with Associate Superintendent of Business, Maintenance and Facilities Bill Robinson as treasurer.