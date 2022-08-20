Norfolk Public Schools announced on Friday that it plans on reviewing and updating its COVID-19 plan.
The announcement came after the Centers for Disease Control updated its COVID-19 guidelines for schools last week. The new federal guidelines loosened previous protocols, leaving COVID-19 decisions largely up to individuals and local schools.
NPS stated in an email to parents and guardians that the COVID Return to School Committee is reviewing the new CDC guidelines. The district’s new plan will be considered at the board of education meeting Monday, Sept. 12.
“In the meantime, we are going to continue following our existing plan,” the NPS email said, “except that we will allow staff and students to return to school based upon a negative COVID test and/or an alternative diagnosis from a medical doctor.”
In addition to its current guidelines, the school district on Friday stated that a student who is experiencing symptoms may return to school with an alternative diagnosis or negative test prior to the five days of isolation.
Some of the recent changes to the CDC guidelines include:
— Routine testing is no longer recommended in K-12 schools unless COVID-19 transmission levels are high in the community.
— Quarantining students and staff exposed to COVID-19 is no longer recommended, except in high-risk, crowded settings. Instead, the CDC recommends wearing a mask for 10 days or getting tested for the virus.
— Added details about mask-wearing, such as recommending students and staff to wear masks in health care settings and nurses' offices.
NPS’s current COVID-19 plan allows optional mask mandates for all 11 schools. There are no current mask mandates in the district’s schools.