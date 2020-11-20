Norfolk Public Schools logo NDN

Norfolk Public Schools is switching the grades K-6 remote learning program after administrators learned of previous claims it had discriminatory content.

The district will no longer move forward with Acellus but instead is working on selecting a new program, which will be announced to parents when a replacement is found, according to an NPS media release.

NPS received an email from a parent on Nov. 11 with concerns about the program’s content. When district staff researched more of its history and spoke with Acellus representatives, they learned the program had been flagged by the Hawaii Department of Education for its discrimination in its curriculum.

“Acellus contained content that was not only inappropriate for children, but is also considered discriminatory against gender, race, religion, ethnicity and socio-economic status,” the district wrote to parents in an email Thursday.

Both Acellus and the Hawaii Department of Education reported the inappropriate content was removed, but the state department wasn’t able to review all of the content materials — which includes 300 courses with 985,000 lessons — in its evaluation.

There is no indication that Acellus or any other entity has reviewed all of the remaining units and courses for inappropriate or discriminatory content. Because of this uncertainty, NPS decided to replace the program.

“There is no place for discriminatory and/or biased content within our curriculum, as we seek to provide an inclusive, welcoming environment for all students,” according to the email to parents.

All parents who want their children to participate in the optional K-12 remote learning program during the spring semester are still expected to complete the district’s remote learning contract by Monday, Nov. 23. Both remote programs will start Jan. 5.

Tags

In other news

Four COVID-19 deaths reported in district

Four COVID-19 deaths reported in district

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday evening that it has been made aware of 183 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday. By county, they are: 35-Antelope; 10-Boyd; 22-Brown; 16-Cherry; 25-Holt; 1-Keya Paha; 29-Knox; 3…

Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A day after a wind-whipped wildfire in northern Nevada roared through a neighborhood in Reno and destroyed at least five houses, more than 1,000 people who were forced to evacuate — including the mayor — started returning home Wednesday.

Heading into holidays, US COVID-19 testing strained again

Heading into holidays, US COVID-19 testing strained again

NEW YORK (AP) — With coronavirus cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving, long lines to get tested have reappeared across the U.S. — a reminder that the nation’s strained testing system remains unable to keep pace with the virus.

‘Credible’ threats made to local health department

‘Credible’ threats made to local health department

WISNER — The unusual circumstances of the past eight months might have gotten the best of a Northeast Nebraska man who could be prosecuted after he reportedly made a series of threats to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department earlier this month.