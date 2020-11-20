Norfolk Public Schools is switching the grades K-6 remote learning program after administrators learned of previous claims it had discriminatory content.
The district will no longer move forward with Acellus but instead is working on selecting a new program, which will be announced to parents when a replacement is found, according to an NPS media release.
NPS received an email from a parent on Nov. 11 with concerns about the program’s content. When district staff researched more of its history and spoke with Acellus representatives, they learned the program had been flagged by the Hawaii Department of Education for its discrimination in its curriculum.
“Acellus contained content that was not only inappropriate for children, but is also considered discriminatory against gender, race, religion, ethnicity and socio-economic status,” the district wrote to parents in an email Thursday.
Both Acellus and the Hawaii Department of Education reported the inappropriate content was removed, but the state department wasn’t able to review all of the content materials — which includes 300 courses with 985,000 lessons — in its evaluation.
There is no indication that Acellus or any other entity has reviewed all of the remaining units and courses for inappropriate or discriminatory content. Because of this uncertainty, NPS decided to replace the program.
“There is no place for discriminatory and/or biased content within our curriculum, as we seek to provide an inclusive, welcoming environment for all students,” according to the email to parents.
All parents who want their children to participate in the optional K-12 remote learning program during the spring semester are still expected to complete the district’s remote learning contract by Monday, Nov. 23. Both remote programs will start Jan. 5.