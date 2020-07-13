Norfolk Public Schools administration building NDN
Norfolk Public Schools seniors will be getting the recognition they've all been waiting for.

The district's board of education approved a ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Skyview Lake during its meeting Monday evening. 

"This would allow all of our grads to celebrate this important milestone together with their class," Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Norfolk High gym and will be split into two ceremonies. The first half of the alphabet would attend the first ceremony at 2 p.m., with the second half at 4 p.m.

Parents will be notified if the backup weather plan needs to be used by 9 a.m. July 26.

While the entire Norfolk High senior class will be able to attend with their families, the district will still follow directed health measures.

Students will be seated 6 feet apart and be provided masks. Families will be grouped together and also seated 6 feet apart.

Because limited seating is available, graduates are asked to have a maximum of six guests, according to a media release. Guests are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks and bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and water. Alcohol is prohibited.

Thompson also announced that prom would be canceled during Monday's meeting. The event was supposed to be hosted in an alternative format this week.

"Although we hoped to provide 2019-20 seniors with the opportunity, we don't think we can meet social distancing and disinfecting requirements given," Thompson said.

