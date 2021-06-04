Norfolk Public Schools will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, June 17, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for several positions that will be available for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
The job fair will be at the NPS Administration Building at 512 W. Phillip Ave. in Norfolk.
Available positions include paraprofessionals, classroom, special education, English Language Learners, reading, health techs and custodians.
The positions vary from 30-35 hours per week with a pay range of $12.46 to $16.38 an hour depending on position and education level. Minimum education requirement is a high school diploma or GED.
Laptops will be available for use to complete applications on site as well as on-the-spot interviews for interested candidates. NPS staff also will be present for any questions or assistance needed.
Applications for the positions are being accepted. To view all available NPS positions, go to norfolkpublicschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.
For additional information, contact Angie Baumann, director of human resources and accreditation at angiebaumann@npsne.org or 402-644-2500.