Norfolk Public Schools will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, June 17, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for several positions that will be available for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

The job fair will be at the NPS Administration Building at 512 W. Phillip Ave. in Norfolk.

Available positions include paraprofessionals, classroom, special education, English Language Learners, reading, health techs and custodians.

The positions vary from 30-35 hours per week with a pay range of $12.46 to $16.38 an hour depending on position and education level. Minimum education requirement is a high school diploma or GED.

Laptops will be available for use to complete applications on site as well as on-the-spot interviews for interested candidates. NPS staff also will be present for any questions or assistance needed.

Applications for the positions are being accepted. To view all available NPS positions, go to norfolkpublicschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

For additional information, contact Angie Baumann, director of human resources and accreditation at angiebaumann@npsne.org or 402-644-2500.

Tags

In other news

Hundreds show up around Hong Kong park despite vigil ban

Hundreds show up around Hong Kong park despite vigil ban

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered near a Hong Kong park on Friday despite a ban on an annual candlelight vigil remembering China’s deadly crackdown in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, and the arrest earlier in the day of an organizer of previous vigils.

Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6

Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that he wasn’t sure that he and former President Donald Trump would ever see “eye to eye” over what happened on Jan. 6 but that he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

House Dems unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks

House Dems unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats released a plan Friday for spending $547 billion over the next five years on road, mass transit and rail projects, a blueprint for what they want parts of President Joe Biden’s broader infrastructure proposal to look like.

Unrest erupts after man dies in Minneapolis arrest attempt

Unrest erupts after man dies in Minneapolis arrest attempt

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crowds vandalized buildings and stole from businesses in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood after officials said a man wanted for illegally possessing a gun was fatally shot by authorities who were part of a task force trying to arrest him that included U.S. Marshals.

US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions

US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

+2
Randolph guitar maker brings blues builds to Elkhorn Valley Museum

Randolph guitar maker brings blues builds to Elkhorn Valley Museum

RANDOLPH — Strings line the walls inside the Randolph home of Jesse Thomas, a self-taught area luthier who has built guitars from whatever he could get his hands on for the past six years. With more than 240 completed instruments and a credit in a National Blues Museum exhibit in St. Louis u…

+3
Ricketts doubts Biden administration 30 by 30 approach at town hall

Ricketts doubts Biden administration 30 by 30 approach at town hall

Gov. Pete Ricketts brought his town hall campaign opposing the Biden administration’s 30 by 30 initiative to the Johnny Carson Theatre on Thursday afternoon nearly one month after the president received a coordinated report from several federal agencies on American conservation efforts.