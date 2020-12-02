Norfolk Public Schools logo NDN

The Norfolk Public Schools board of education announced a special meeting has been scheduled on Friday, Dec. 4, at noon.

The meeting will consist of an executive session and one action item. In executive session, board members will discuss staffing and administration salaries. After the meeting is reconvened, the board will discuss, consider and take action regarding staffing and calendar concerns.

The meeting will be at the central administration office at 512 Phillip Ave. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

