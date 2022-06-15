The Alternatives for Success (AFS) graduation ceremony will be in the Norfolk High School gymnasium on Thursday, June 16. The ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The AFS program is part of Norfolk High School and was established in 1997 to help numerous at-risk students successfully pursue and obtain their goal of high school graduation. AFS has been built to provide four critical needs that affect an individual’s ability to function effectively in the world: Mastery, belonging, independence and generosity.

