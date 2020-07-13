Norfolk Public Schools is still discussing what the fall semester will look like, but the district has decided on a system of guidelines to follow for the upcoming year.
NPS will use a four-tier colored risk dial as part of its comprehensive back-to-school plan, said Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson in the NPS board of education meeting on Monday.
The district’s COVID-19 return to school committee originally drafted a plan based upon three tiers recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But when the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPD) indicated it's moving to a four-tier colored risk dial, the district decided to adopt the same system.
“This move will allow the district to respond quickly when there is a change in the COVID status within the community,” Thompson said in a media release.
Thompson didn’t go into detail on the specifics of the plan because they are still being developed. The plan will include several different scenarios, including in-person education, a hybrid model and complete remote learning.
Each scenario in the plan will include detailed safety measures. The plan will be discussed in-depth at the board’s next meeting at noon on July 23 at the Central Administration Office, 512 Phillip Ave.
“If our first day of school was planned for tomorrow, I believe that we would open with all students attending on-site with safety precautions in place,” Thompson said. “However, this is a very fluid situation and could change before Aug. 13. We will be evaluating our situation on a weekly basis, in conjunction with the ELVPHD to determine which tier we are in and which scenario is appropriate.”
Nearly a dozen community members were in attendance during Monday’s meeting. Kimberly Erickson, president of the Norfolk City Education Association, was the only one to comment on the returning to school conversation.
“I want to thank the board, administration and all of our staff for the work that they’ve done in the spring, through the summer and as we work to continue to return to school,” Erickson said. “I want to say, please whenever we are making decisions, keep the safety of our staff and our students in the forefront of all of them.”