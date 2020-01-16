Norfolk Public Schools invites the public to a community celebration to honor Westside Elementary School’s selection as a 2019 ESEA National Distinguished School.
The celebration will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Westside Elementary School school gym, according to a media release.
The short program will include student participation and sharing of information about the award by district leadership. Representatives from Westside Elementary School will attend the national ESEA Conference in February, where they will be recognized as one of the two Nebraska schools receiving this award.
Westside Elementary received the recognition in December from the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA). It won the award in NAESPA’s second category, in which the school has to close the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years.
Westside Elementary received the same distinguished school recognition in 2015, but for a different category: exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years.