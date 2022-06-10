A student and teacher with Norfolk Public Schools have been recognized by the Nebraska High School Theater Academy (NHSTA) for their achievements.
NHSTA celebrates the outstanding achievements of participating high schools and middle schools with awards for top performers, excellence behind the scenes and more during the annual Tony Awards style showcase event presented by Omaha Performing Arts last Sunday.
NPS student Sydney Easland was recognized with an award for outstanding performance in a supporting role for her performance in “Legally Blonde: The Musical.” Norfolk High School theater director Tayrn Retzlaff received the outstanding educator award.
“It was fantastic to see one of our theater students be recognized for her outstanding acting as Brooke Wyndham in “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” Retzlaff said. “Sydney was a leader in our show and worked so hard to perfect her acting, singing and choreography. It was wonderful to see her honored as one of the top supporting actresses in the state.”
Norfolk was well-represented at the Nebraska High School Theater Academy. Marlee Weidner, Grace Reedy and Jay Koozer represented the Panthers as members of the showcase ensemble. They spent the week in Omaha learning choreography and lyrics, and all three were featured at different points in the showcase.
"This is such a fitting way for Taryn to conclude her high school teaching and directing career. The Omaha Performing Arts and the Nebraska High School Theater Academy couldn't have selected a better recipient for the outstanding educator award,” said Derek Ippensen, principal at Norfolk High School. “She made a tremendous impact here in Norfolk — on her students, on her program, on the school and on the community,”
Retzlaff is set to start her new job Monday, Aug. 1, at the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA), where she will be the primary administrator in charge of play production, speech and journalism.