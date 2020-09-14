Norfolk Public Schools won’t be transitioning to hybrid learning if the public health district’s COVID-19 risk level increases — at least for now.
The NPS board of education approved a motion for its Return to School COVID-19 Committee to reevaluate the back-to-school plan, especially regarding the transition to hybrid learning if the orange risk level is reached.
The board also suspended any move to the district’s orange level scenario of hybrid learning until it hears feedback from the committee, even if the public health department COVID-19 risk increases.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District’s (ELVPHD) latest update showed the risk dial almost in the orange “elevated” level for the entire district, a 1.84 on a four-point scale. Madison County’s risk dial is also close to the orange level at 1.81.
If the dial reaches orange or 2, NPS would transition to hybrid learning. Currently, the district is in the yellow risk level, which is in-person instruction with many restrictions and guidelines, including mask requirements.
Until the return to school committee provides the board feedback about any plan recommendations, NPS will stay in the yellow risk level, even if the ELVPHD dial changes.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said she agrees with the board’s decision, especially because the district’s COVID case count is low.
“I do feel safe at this point in postponing going to orange, even if the dial goes that way. Any person who has COVID is a concern, but at this point, there is one staff member and one student districtwide that are positive for COVID,” she said. “So our numbers are very low and in fact have been decreasing in recent weeks since we implemented the mask mandate. So I feel safe postponing that until we can get information back from the committee.”