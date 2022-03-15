Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson addressed her recent job searches outside of the district at Monday’s board meeting.

The topic came up while the board was approving the compensation increase and contract for the superintendent.

“I appreciate the feedback and I was not planning to speak, but I do appreciate you allowing me the opportunity to apply for those two positions,” Thompson said.

Thompson had been selected as a finalist for both the Millard and Lincoln superintendent jobs. She applied for the roles because they were closer to her family, Thompson said.

“I have decided to stay here for six years and we'll decide after that when I hit my retirement age, (we’ll figure out) where we go from there,” Thompson said.

NPS board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite said it’s normal for people to apply for different positions.

“When there's something that fits with their philosophy and passion, or maybe where they're from, or their family … it's not uncommon for someone to look for that next opportunity,” Hatfield-Waite said.

