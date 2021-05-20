Even though the school year ends Thursday, Norfolk Public Schools students will still have access to free meals all summer long through a child nutrition waiver extension and Salvation Army food distribution.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended waivers throughout the pandemic, providing free breakfasts and lunches through the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option to more than 90,000 sites, including NPS. The district’s extension now runs through the end of June.
For both July and August, the Salvation Army will again host Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen, said Bill Robinson, associate superintendent. The Salvation Army’s mobile food distribution truck visits Central Park and Woodland Park on a weekly basis to “provide nutritious, kid-friendly food like sloppy joes and fajitas to kids who might not otherwise have anything else to eat,” according to the district website.
Free meal opportunities from NPS begin Friday, May 21, and end before the kitchen starts on Friday, June 25.
On Thursday, students who signed up in advance were sent home with breakfast and lunch meals to last until June 1. Starting June 2, the district starts offering free meals to both summer school students and students who aren’t enrolled in summer school.
“Regardless of income, if you want one, you get one,” Robinson said.
Sack lunches and breakfasts will be available in the morning and at the end of the school day for students in summer school who sign up with their teachers. Weekend meals also will be provided to those who are interested, but parents will need to email Melissa Davis, food service director for Lunchtime Solutions, by 10 a.m. on the Wednesday before the weekend for which they are requesting meals.
For those not enrolled in summer school, free weekly meals will still be available through June 25. Parents have to email Davis by 10 a.m. on the Monday before pickup. Students then will be able to pick up their meals on Wednesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at Little Panthers Preschool 2500 W. Norfolk Ave.
Robinson said the district has always offered meals to summer school students and only started offering weekend meals a couple of years ago. He said the cost of the meals would be reimbursed by the USDA, so there’s no cost to the district.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Parents may contact Melissa Davis, food service director for Lunchtime Solutions, at mdavis@lunchtimesolutions.com.