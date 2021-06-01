Face masks are no longer required for Norfolk Public Schools students and staff this summer after district protocols were changed Tuesday.
NPS Board of Education members voted unanimously during a special meeting to change the district’s face mask protocols. Students and staff are now only encouraged, but aren’t required, to wear masks for all summer activities.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said her recommendation is based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors.
While masks are optional, Thompson said the district would require them if COVID-19 cases rise in a specific building.
“I’m not necessarily anticipating that will happen, but to just have that possibility available,” she said.
Thompson said according to guidance from the CDC, not wearing a mask at school won’t result in a quarantine if exposed.
The board approved the first mask guidelines nearly a year ago. Revisions were made on the first day of school in 2020, which required students and staff to wear masks for the rest of the school year unless the district's COVID-19 risk decreased.
Thompson said the policy change only applies to the summer. A separate decision on mask policies for the 2021-22 school year will be made at the July board of education meeting.
“I would like to thank Dr. Thompson for looking through this and making this a data-based decision,” said Sandy Wolfe, board president. “I do feel the individual does have the ability to wear a mask if they so choose, but it's not mandated.”