NPS students selected for All-State Middle Level Orchestra

All-State Middle Level Orchestra

NPS students (from left) Kierra Ahlmann, Kinley Cleveland and Jasi Sheriff were recently selected to participate in the All-State Middle Level Orchestra.

 Courtesy photo

In its inaugural year, Kierra Ahlmann (violin 1), Jasi Sheriff (violin 2) and Kinley Cleveland (double bass) of Norfolk Public Schools will be among 95 students selected to be a part of the 2022 All-State Middle Level Orchestra, sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association.

Guest conductor for the group will be Clark Potter, professor of viola at the Glenn Korff School of Music at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The orchestra will rehearse Wednesday, Nov. 16, on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, the host site of the 2022 NMEA Conference/Clinic. A final public concert will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

