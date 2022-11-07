All-State Middle Level Chorus

NPS chorus students (back row, from left) Lydia Kent, Aubrey Anderson, Macy Means, Emily Henkel, Isabelle Rodriguez, (front row, from left) Nathan Solorio and Gavin Russell were recently selected to participate in the All-State Middle Level Chorus. 

 Courtesy photo

In its inaugural year, approximately 215 students were selected to participate in the All-State Middle Level Chorus, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association.

Aubrey Anderson, Lydia Kent, Macy Means, Emily Henkel, Gavin Russell, Nathan Solorio and Isabella Rodriguez from Norfolk Public Schools will be among the 215 students selected to be a part of the 2022 All-State Middle Level Chorus.

Guest conductor for the group will be Maria A. Ellis, director of The Sheldon’s City of Music All-Star Chorus and choral instructor at Sumner High School in St. Louis.

The chorus will rehearse Wednesday, Nov. 16, on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, the host site of the 2022 NMEA Conference/Clinic. A final public concert will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

