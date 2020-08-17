Norfolk Public Schools students are now required to wear a cloth face covering when the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department's COVID-19 risk dial is in the yellow "moderate" zone.
The NPS board of education revised its operations plan, including its face mask policy, in a special meeting Monday.
Previously, only staff were required to wear face masks in the yellow level — where the district sits right now — and students didn't have to until the risk dial reached the orange "elevated" zone.
This sparked concerns relating to COVID-19 exposures, said Arnie Robinson, board member. According to ELVPHD guidance, quarantine won’t be automatic for exposed students if the person with COVID-19 and the student are both wearing masks.
“If a mask was not worn by a positive COVID-19 individual, all close contacts are required to quarantine. If masks were worn, only close contacts not wearing masks are required to quarantine,” Robinson said. “I have a really hard time as a parent looking at other parents and saying, because this student wasn’t wearing a mask, your student has to quarantine even though they were wearing a mask. Whereas if this student had a mask on, your child probably wouldn’t have to quarantine.”
Sandy Wolfe, board president, announced results from a Norfolk City Education Association teacher survey during the meeting. About 83% of the district's teachers responded and 86% of the respondents said they would feel more comfortable if students also were required to wear masks.
"I'm thinking they want to keep everyone in school, they want to keep them safe," Wolfe said. "And we need to listen to our teachers, we have to keep in consideration what they are saying to us."
Mask requirements for students will be enforced as part of the dress code, said Erik Wilson, director of student services and safety. Additional masks will be available for students who need them.
“Mask breaks” will also be implemented throughout the school day, such as when students are adequately socially distanced in a classroom, library or gym. A waiver will be available through the district student services office for those with special circumstances that may prevent them from wearing a face covering, such as a medical condition or disability.
The board also voted to allow plastic face shields to be used only in a few exceptions, such as when a teacher instructs a younger elementary student or working with hard of hearing students.
The final revision made to the plan included allowing kindergarten through fourth grade students to use school gyms for physical education classes. Previously teachers were using classrooms but found this too difficult, said Jami Jo Thompson, district superintendent.
Families will be notified of the changes Monday, which was the first day of classes for the district. The revisions will go into effect Tuesday.