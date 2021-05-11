Students at Norfolk Public Schools are no longer required to wear face masks while outside school buildings after new COVID-19 guidelines were released Tuesday afternoon.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services released new guidance indicating students should wear masks indoors, but are not required to wear them outside unless they have been exposed to COVID-19, said Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson in an email to parents.

If a student is identified as a close contact, they are required to wear a face mask, practice social distancing and self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks while attending school.

NPS students will now be allowed to participate in recess, physical education or other school activities outside without wearing a face mask. The new district guideline goes into effect on Wednesday.

“If parents want their child to wear a face mask during these times, they need to communicate that expectation with their child,” Thompson said in the email.

The district will continue to monitor new guidelines from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, state and national health officials in order to keep protocols up to date.

“I anticipate that the COVID-19 ‘Return to School’ Committee will reconvene this summer to revise and update our COVID-19 safety protocols for the fall, and I am hopeful that our COVID cases will continue to decrease so that we are able to consider reducing and/or eliminating some of our current restrictions,” Thompson said.

