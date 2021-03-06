All staff members associated with Norfolk Public Schools will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March through two local vaccination clinics.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be administering doses by appointment on Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 31, at one of the gyms in Norfolk High School, said Angie Baumann, director of human resources and accreditation.
Staff will be able to get vaccinated outside of their own school hours. There should be enough time slots during the two days for everyone who wants a vaccine to get a dose, Baumann said.
“It is optional for our staff to get vaccinated,” Baumann said. “We did send out a survey when we were coordinating with the (health department), so we have an idea of how many are interested — it looks like about 70% of our staff plan to receive the vaccination.”
The clinics are just the beginning of the health department’s effort to vaccinate educators in Northeast Nebraska. In Norfolk, Elkhorn Logan Valley will first vaccinate all K-12 schools, then will move to Northeast Community College and licensed child care centers, said Melanie Thompson, emergency response coordinator.
The department is scheduling schools by district based on vaccine doses it receives for educators weekly — which isn’t a lot. Gov. Pete Ricketts is still directing 90% of all vaccines in Nebraska to go into the arms of those age 65 and over. The remaining 10% is for essential workers in Phase 1B of the state’s distribution plan, which includes educators.
“With the addition of the Janssen vaccine to our toolbox, we are hoping to progress rapidly through this tier,” Thompson said in an email.
Baumann said if an NPS employee wants to receive the vaccine earlier, there are limited doses available for local educators at both Hy-Vee locations and Walmart in Norfolk. People may sign up for an appointment slot online.
The health department hasn’t shared any information to the district regarding if vaccinations will affect COVID-19 protocols in schools. Baumann said she also hasn’t heard any concerns of large numbers of NPS staff having to be absent after receiving the vaccine because of the possible side effects, which include fatigue, muscle pain, chills and fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The health department hasn’t specifically expressed a concern of having staff vaccinated in large groups,” Baumann said. “They will be sharing information with staff prior to vaccination, but it’s not a large concern as we move forward.”