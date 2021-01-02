Norfolk Public Schools will be starting its spring semester with in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 5, thanks to low COVID-19 numbers.
District administrators have been consulting with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department throughout winter break, according to a media release. All buildings are still in the yellow COVID-19 risk level.
The last weekly update of the NPS COVID-19 dashboard on Dec. 16 reported a positivity rate of 0.16% and an absenteeism rate for all illnesses at 2.25% for the entire district. Updates of the dashboard will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The district’s remote learning program, which has more than 200 students enrolled, also will start Jan. 5.