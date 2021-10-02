Lukas Ziemba, an English language arts teacher and the head speech coach for Norfolk High School, recently received a statewide award for his work in the classroom and in extracurricular activities.
Ziemba was awarded the Dale E. Black Outstanding Young Teacher Award at the Nebraska Speech Communication and Theatre Association convention. He received the award for his enthusiasm for work, scholarly integrity, innovation, ability to motivate and stimulate students, professional promise and more.
The professional promise portion encapsulates involvement in professional associations, research and writing, according to a district media release.
Ziemba said he was honored to be selected, especially since during his three years in education, he has never experienced a “normal” school year.
“I also feel humbled by the students and staff that I work with each day. It is because of the excellent support in our English department that I have grown into an educator worthy of this award,” Ziemba said. “If I have learned anything in my short time at Norfolk, it is that compassion and leading with a positive attitude can empower others to do the same.”
“I'd also like to extend my thanks to four of my colleagues that have taught me how to be a better educator. Thank you to Peggy Belt, Chris Begeman, Deb Brunswick and Taryn Retzlaff. Go Panthers!”