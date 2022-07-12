Student teachers at Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) may have more incentive to stay in the district after a board of education decision.
NPS Board of Education members agreed to start compensating its student teachers during its monthly Monday meeting.
Starting this fall, student teachers who teach for one semester in NPS will receive a $4,000 stipend, free breakfast and lunch, and a free Panther polo. Student teachers who teach for the whole year in the district will receive an $8,000 stipend, free breakfast and lunch and a free Panther polo.
The board’s decision comes after other schools across Nebraska decided to start paying student teachers.
In January, Omaha Public Schools (OPS) decided to start compensating its student teachers. The following month, both Millard and Westside school districts followed in the footsteps of OPS. Other school districts across the state have been considering paying their student teachers to compete with OPS and the metro-Omaha area.
“The NPS administration team believes that this proposal is necessary in order for us to be competitive in the recruitment process,” said Jami Jo Thompson, the superintendent of NPS. “We hope to attract more student teachers to Norfolk, provide them with a great experience and recruit them as future teachers.”
According to Thompson, even though NPS’s teacher turnover rate of 8% is half the national average, the district has continued to have trouble retaining and attracting teachers.
“We do know that we lost two or three people because they were able to go to another district that was able to pay them for student teaching,” Thompson said.
However, student teachers will not be the only NPS staff to receive compensation. Teachers who choose to have a student teacher in their classroom also will be reimbursed for their time and work.
— Cooperating teachers who have a student teacher for one semester will receive a free Panther polo, free breakfast and lunch and one compensation day for a total of more than $1,000.
— Cooperating teachers who have a student teacher for the whole school year will be given a free Panther polo, free breakfast and lunch, two compensation days and a free three-hour graduate class from Wayne State College for a total of more than $3,150.
Angie Baumann, the director of human resources for NPS, said that although the district hasn’t had much trouble with finding cooperating teachers, some teachers just “don’t want a student teacher every year.”
According to Baumann, NPS typically has 10 student teachers every semester. However, starting in 2024, the district will accept five student teachers from Wayne State College.
While the board members were unanimous in their votes for the student-teacher compensation, concerns about the decision were expressed at the meeting.
Leann Widhalm, an NPS board member, offered a different perspective from her peers at the meeting. She previously taught at Norfolk Junior High for 19 years.
Widhalm said that she once had a student teacher in her classroom who was not doing well and eventually had to be removed.
Widhalm then asked if there was a way to hold student teachers accountable if the rare occurrence of inadequacy arises.
Other board members responded that there would be an application and screening process for the hiring of student teachers.
According to Thompson, student teachers also will receive their stipends in stages instead of all at once at the beginning.
“The object is to get the best student teachers and retain them,” said Sandy Wolfe, the NPS Board of Education president.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave. There was no study session.
The meeting lasted 58 minutes.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Brenda Carhart, Leann Widhalm, Tammy Day and Sandy Wolfe. Others in attendance: Two from the media and other NPS administrators.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Administrators recently met to update the school district’s policy on selecting reading materials. (See story on page 1)
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved compensation for student teachers beginning first semester of the 2022-23 school year. (See story on page 1)
— Discussed, considered and approved compensation for cooperating teachers beginning first semester of the 2022-23 school year. (See story on page 1)
— Approved the second and final reading of board policy 9141 related to board member attendance.
— Approved the second and final reading of board policies 1211 related to Title IX complaints of sexual harassment, 3132 related to internal controls, 3540 related to bidding construction projects, 4009 related to drug and substance use and abuse, 4133 related to substitute teachers, 6600 related to special education, 8343 related to agenda construction and control, 8346 related to public participation at board meetings and 9340 related to board minutes.
— Approved the 2022-23 certified staff handbook.
— Approved the 2022-23 classified staff handbook.
— Approved the 2022-23 substitute teacher handbook.
— Approved the updated COVID-19 return to in-person instruction plan.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, July 28, at noon.