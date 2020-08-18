More than 318,000 free meals have been served to the children and families of the Norfolk community since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These meals have been prepared and distributed through Lunchtime Solutions, the food service program at Norfolk Public Schools, according to a media release.
“We are very proud of the partnership between Lunchtime Solutions and NPS that made this possible for the youth of Norfolk,” said Bill Robinson, associate superintendent.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Norfolk’s school buildings, Robinson said Melissa Davis, food service director, and her team immediately started planning with school district officials.
“Everyone on the team wanted to do everything possible to ensure that no young person in Norfolk would be hungry during this unexpected closure,” he said. “Within three days of our announcement on March 16 that NPS buildings would be closed, the Lunchtime team was serving nutritious grab-and-go meals to Norfolk families in a safe, drive-through manner.”
Norfolk served five breakfasts and five lunches each week with distribution on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. These “grab-and go-meals” were available because the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted schools waivers through Aug. 31 to run a summer food service program, which is universally free for children ages 0-18.
“This was not like the typical summer feeding programs where a few hundred kids may come through in a day; we are in some cases talking thousands,” said Tammy Coyle, vice president of operations for Lunchtime Solutions. “It truly was a team effort to turn our regular program served in the lunchroom into a 100% takeout-based option, almost overnight.”
Based in North Sioux City, Lunchtime Solutions partners with 51 districts to manage their food service programs, ranging in size from more than 4,000 students to under 200. Those districts together have served 2.3 million free meals to their students since mid-March.
Coming into the fall semester, Lunchtime Solutions has worked with NPS and its other districts to provide serving solutions that fit each location’s needs, Coyle said.
“Our teams will continue to successfully adapt our programs as situations change,” she said. “We could never do this without the dedicated staff who work these programs with the help of school district staff and volunteers. Providing nutritious meals to children who may otherwise not have them is very important to us, and we know it is to the schools and communities we serve, as well.”