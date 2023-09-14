NPS sees slight decrease in enrollment

Enrollment numbers for the Norfolk Public Schools district had increased before the COVID-19 pandemic but took a slight decline this school year, according to Jami Jo Thompson, school superintendent.
At the district’s board of education meeting on Monday, Thompson said the difference between the Class of 2023 graduates, described as “exceptionally large” in number, and the current kindergarten class was short of about 40.
“The difference between that senior class and the replacing kindergarten class is 41 students and is actually larger than the overall difference in our enrollment decrease, which is 27 students.”
Thompson is expected to present a more detailed report on enrollment sometime this fall.