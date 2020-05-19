Teachers and students have been separated for more than two months due to COVID-19, but Norfolk Public Schools is organizing one last event to say goodbye.
Each of the district’s seven elementary schools, along with the middle school and junior high school, will be hosting an “end of the year” parade for students and their parents from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The event will consist of reverse parades at each school, said Angie Baumann, Westside Elementary principal. Staff will be seated (6 feet apart) outside of their school buildings cheering and waving signs as parents drive by and around their student’s building perimeter.
Jill Holcomb, Westside Elementary's guidance counselor, said the idea was created with Baumann when she was discussing a way to say goodbye to kids in person while still meeting social distancing guidelines. Both Baumann and Holcomb, along with other district staff, have been planning the event since the beginning of April.
“I’m sure teachers have been struggling,” Holcomb said. “On March 13, we didn’t anticipate we would not come back (to the classroom). It’s just something to help teachers get closure with their kids. We also have fourth graders that are moving on to middle school and we won’t see them again.”
Elementary students are encouraged to cheer, honk and wave at their teachers while their parents are driving around their school.
Holcomb said she is optimistic that most of the teachers will be attending to see their students.
While there might be a lot of people at each school, staff will be following strict social distancing guidelines, and traffic will need to keep moving for teachers to see everyone. But parents are encouraged to circle around the school as many times as they — or their child — want.
Students won’t be able to leave their cars to talk to their teachers, but this event is the closest way to say goodbye in person, Holcomb said.
“It's something fun to do, and there’s not a lot that the kids can do right now, as far as visiting playgrounds, and there’s a lot up in the air about the water park and swimming pools,” Holcomb said. “It's a way for the school community to be together again.”