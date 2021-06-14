How the Norfolk Public Schools district will operate in the wake of a pandemic is expected to be released in a new plan in late June.
During Monday's board of education meeting, Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson announced that administrators are forming a return to school plan. It will replace the district’s current plan, which includes a large pile of policies regarding COVID-19 health protocols.
The plan was supposed to be released at the July 12 board meeting. Thompson said the timeline had to be moved up after the Nebraska Department of Education announced that districts will need to post their plans online by July 10 in order to qualify for American Rescue Plan funds.
“We definitely wanted to comply with this new timeline, so our administrators met on June 10 to review a draft plan made by me,” Thompson said.
The NPS Return to School Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 15, to review Thompson’s plan and offer revisions. A final product will be available on the district website on Tuesday, June 22, and a link will be available for feedback. Community members will be able to comment on the plan at the board’s second regular meeting on Thursday, June 24, at noon.
Thompson said the plan will look very different from the current one because of how drastically COVID-19 guidelines have changed since the pandemic began. Plus, the American Rescue Plan is requiring several specific topics about operations to be fulfilled.
NPS will receive more than $6.5 million from the third round of CARES Act funding. Thompson said the grant application for the money is due Sept. 1. The first part of it has already been submitted, which included basic assurance statements that the district would use funding for appropriate items; that 20% would be reserved for learning loss; and that a return to learning plan would be created.
Thompson said there’s no answer right now to what the district will use the funds for. Administrators are still seeking pre-approval for large items, such as facility upgrades.
“You can be assured that we will share our plan and have public comment on it prior to our Sept. 1 deadline,” she said.
The remainder of the meeting consisted of several action items regarding handbooks and new lunch tables for several schools.
Board members approved the purchase of $151,134 in new lunch tables from Mid-States School Equipment for Lincoln Elementary, Bel-Air Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Norfolk Junior High School and Norfolk High School.
Funding for the tables will come from the district’s nutrition fund, said Bill Robinson, associate superintendent.
Robinson said the tables will have individual seats and some are ADA-compliant with spaces for wheelchairs.
“Most principals want to move away from benches to individual seats. The concern was the older seats weren’t comfortable, especially for older kids,” he said. “It creates natural social distancing — pandemic-independent. I’m excited about it, as much as you can get for lunch tables.”