Norfolk Public Schools seniors will have a chance to celebrate their final year with a rescheduled graduation and prom.
The district's graduation ceremony has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. A prom and post prom celebration has been tentatively rescheduled to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson announced the event changes at the regular NPS Board of Education meeting on Monday.
"The Norfolk Public Schools administration understands that a student's senior year is a special year filled with important milestones that should be recognized and celebrated," Thompson said. "Therefore, we have worked very hard to reschedule several important events with the hope that the current directed health measures will be lifted by the end of the summer."
Graduation will either take place in a traditional ceremony, alternative ceremony with limited visitors or virtual ceremony online, depending on Gov. Pete Ricketts' health recommendations at the time, Thompson said.
Prom and post prom will take place at Norfolk High School, with the dance and royalty coronation in the small gym and post prom in the large gym.
"This is a fun event intended for juniors and seniors who want to get together one more time before graduation," Thompson said. "However, if the directed health measures are not lifted by this date, then the event will be canceled. Therefore, we don't expect our students to purchase formal wear. Casual attire will be accepted and encouraged."