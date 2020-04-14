Graduation, prom and district education will continue to look a little different for the remaining school year at Norfolk Public Schools.
The NPS board of education rescheduled several senior events and passed a curriculum resolution during its regular meeting on Monday.
The district's graduation ceremony has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. A prom and postprom celebration has been tentatively rescheduled to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson announced the event changes at the regular NPS board meeting Monday.
"The Norfolk Public Schools administration understands that a student's senior year is a special year filled with important milestones that should be recognized and celebrated," Thompson said. "Therefore, we have worked very hard to reschedule several important events with the hope that the current directed health measures will be lifted by the end of the summer."
Graduation will either take place in a traditional ceremony, alternative ceremony with limited visitors or virtual ceremony online, depending on Gov. Pete Ricketts' health recommendations at the time, Thompson said.
Ricketts told superintendents not to expect to hold graduation until the second half of summer at the earliest, Thompson said, and planning anything other than a virtual ceremony before August will be risky. The board chose the last Sunday before August for that reason.
A combined prom and postprom celebration will take place at Norfolk High School for juniors and seniors. Because of the new date, casual attire will be accepted and encouraged, Thompson said.
If social gathering health directives aren’t lifted before July 18, the event will be canceled.
The board also rescheduled several events for Thursday, July 23:
— Graduation practice at 10 a.m., if there’s a traditional ceremony.
— Completion ceremony for the district’s LIFE students at 4 p.m.
— Alternatives For Success graduation at 5 p.m.
— Honors Night at 7:30 p.m.
Both traditional and virtual events will be planned for all three graduations, but Honors Night will be a virtual event only.
“I know this has been a lot of work figuring this out and trying to find a solution, but I’m glad we are able to do something to recognize our seniors,” said Sandy Wolfe, board of education president, “because it's pretty heartbreaking for all of them.”
The board of education also passed a resolution during its regular meeting Monday that outlined graduation and curriculum regulations for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
In the resolution, the board of education suspended all curriculum-related policies and instead implemented a new set of rules for the rest of the year.
Thompson will determine which students would have been on track for graduation before the COVID-19 temporary district shutdown, according to the resolution. At the end of the year, Thompson and Wolfe will decide which students satisfied district requirements to graduate and receive a diploma.
Seniors who need more credits to graduate may complete online courses through the online learning program OdesseyWare during the summer. The district is also working on summer school being available online only for senior high students.
Any recorded grades given on or before March 13, the day the district’s buildings closed due to COVID-19, will count toward a student’s grade for the 2019-20 second semester.
All students who were failing before March 12 have been identified for additional assistance. They will be given opportunities to practice and reassess previously assigned material to earn a passing second-semester grade.
Students also may complete assignments and redo assessments that were given before March 13 to improve their grades. Students will have until noon on May 21 to complete reassessments.
For all students who aren’t seniors, Thompson developed a plan to determine how students will or will not progress to the next grade level or advanced course next year, according to the resolution.
The plan is based on the commissioner of education’s recommendation and the board’s intention to advance students to the next grade level next year, but, at the same time, recognizes that the district doesn’t want students unprepared for next year’s curriculum.
All students who were on target for advancing to the next grade level or advanced course next year, as of March 13, will be able to. Students who were not on target to advance will be “provided with additional opportunities, supports and reassessments to help them do so.”
Retention will only be considered in extreme circumstances where the school and parents both agree that the student is not prepared to advance to the next grade level, according to the resolution.
It is also understood that some materials typically taught in the fourth semester will need to be taught to all students next fall.
Because the grading procedure is final, the board of education won’t hear any appeals over the procedure or any grades issued under it, according to the resolution.
The school board also authorized Thompson to pursue funding to help with COVID-19 related expenses and postponed community conversations for the potential school bond issue.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. through Zoom, a video conferencing software.
The meeting lasted 50 minutes.
Board members present: Arnie Robinson, Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day, Patti Gubbels, Bruce Mitchell and Bob Waite.
Others in attendance: One from the media, one from the public and several administration members.
