NPS relaxes staffing restrictions

Norfolk Public Schools will be relaxing staffing restrictions from its COVID-19 response plan because of the decrease in new Madison County virus cases.
The district will be returning to phase one of its staffing plan on Monday, said Sarah Dittmer, district communications director, in an email.
“Although this positive step allows some of our employees to return to their offices and school buildings to resume their work duties, it still prohibits the public and student body from entering our buildings,” Dittmer said.
NPS briefly shifted to phase two of the plan after the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Tyson meatpacking plant in Madison, Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said in an email.
The district’s COVID-19 response staffing plan has three phases that depend on local directed health measures:
— Phase one: Certified staff (teachers, counselors) work from home, classified and administrative staff can work on-site.
— Phase two: Certified staff work from home, classified employees (paraprofessionals, support staff) work from home if possible, and administrative staff rotate between working at home and on-site (only half of administrative employees should be in a building at one time).
— Phase three: Only essential staff (food service, custodial, maintenance, payroll, technology support) can work on-site and all other staff work from home if possible. If not possible, those staff members are considered on-call.
The district hasn’t had to move to phase three yet, Thompson said. There are no strict guidelines for moving between phase, and changes are based on guidance from local health officials and the number of cases directly affecting NPS students and staff.
“Our primary focus as a school district is the health and safety of our students, their families and NPS staff members,” Dittmer said. “We are eager to resume school in the fall and feel that our current restricted approach promotes our best chances to be successful doing that in a healthy and safe manner.”