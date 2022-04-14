Norfolk Public Schools will be recognized as the Class A school with the most students in multiple activities for the 2021-22 school year.
The Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska State College System highlight the four high schools with the most multi-activity students. The top four high schools will be presented with a banner at the NSAA State Soccer Championships in May to display at their school.
“As one of the smaller Class A schools, we know our programs depend on having well-rounded students who participate in multiple sports and activities,” said Derek Ippensen, principal at Norfolk High School. “It's wonderful to be able to see the same students competing on the court, field and stage. This award is a testament to our students' dedication to their different activities and their willingness to learn and compete,”
Across the state, there were 15,918 recipients of the 2021-22 Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award.
The award recognizes students in grades 9-12 who participate in at least three NSAA-sanctioned activities during the academic year. Each high school student who participates in at least three NSAA activities will be recognized and awarded a certificate of achievement by the NSAA and the Nebraska State Colleges.