Norfolk Public Schools has received grant funding for 80 mobile hotspots for students needing reliable internet access for homework.
The district received $47,120 to purchase the hotspots, including a one-year subscription to the service needed to operate them, according to an NPS media release.
“We are so grateful that our partners at the Nebraska Community Foundation were able to help us bridge this gap for our families by funding this project,” Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said. “The impact of this grant will be appreciated by many school district families and will have far-reaching benefits for all of our students.
“We truly miss seeing students in our buildings and hope to be back together in person this fall, but if some version of home-based learning must be implemented for health and safety reasons, I will know that some of the families in our school district that struggled with internet reliability this spring will have an entirely different experience.”
Mobile hotspots are portable devices that allow an internet connection to be established by the user. These mobile devices will be checked out to student families that do not have reliable internet options for the completion of school work online.
The grant money was provided in part by the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund and the Rudolph R. Elis Donor Advised Fund, both of which are affiliated funds of the Nebraska Community Foundation. The other portion of the grant was funded by the Bridging the Homework Gap Matching-Grant offered through an anonymous donor and the Alice DeVoe Donor Advised Fund, also an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
The school district is developing a needs-based checkout and monitoring procedure for these new mobile hotspots, with more information to be communicated to families when school resumes this fall.
Internet access for students during remote learning has been an existing issue, according to the media release. But most school families with limited internet access were able to overcome this by using free Wi-Fi services at local public places or by using study hall time or before/after school time before COVID-19 closed school and most public facilities.
Since COVID-19, the district has reported the demand for reliable internet at home reached a new, much higher level of need.