Norfolk Public Schools students now have more ways to learn with new STEM items that were gifted from Big Red Keno’s science and math grant program.
The district received $6,714 in equipment from the grant, which strives to help fund programming to get third graders excited about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
The grant usually funds an event called Project Problem Solve that allows student volunteers to teach STEM activities to third graders. The community is invited for an evening portion of the event to view each project.
Josh Weber, assistant principal at Norfolk Junior High School, said the district had to rethink how to provide STEM learning this year because of the pandemic. While students couldn’t gather in-person safely with Project Problem Solve, they could benefit from new equipment.
“This year we are focusing on getting resources to create different experiences for our students in each of the different levels across our district,” Weber said. “Even though it’s not going to be an event, it will be very positive for our district. It will provide a lot of great opportunities for our teachers and kids.”
Several teachers within each district building were asked what supplies they would need to enhance their own STEM-related classes.
Each elementary school received a Connect classroom pack, which includes hands-on interactive learning kits focused around engineering. The middle school received multiple 3-D printer items, such as filament, 3-D printer pens and coding robots. A human body systems unit that includes skeletons for teaching also was shipped to the middle school.
A lot of items that were sent to the junior high school were for its creation station. The station consists of a laser cutter, vinyl cutter, 3-D printers, CNC machines and embroidery machines to be used in a variety of classes. The school received printer filament, T-shirts for transferring vinyl and GoPros for its 3-D printer.
“That’s definitely one thing we are looking forward to,” Weber said about the GoPros. “Oftentimes we set (the printer), forget about it and then it’s done — with the GoPros, we can set them down and have a time-lapse of the items being 3-D printed. I think it will be a pretty cool thing for the kids to see.”
The high school received several items for chemistry and physics lab classes, such as gas sensors and charging stations.
Weber said he’s glad that COVID-19 didn’t keep him from applying for the Big Red Keno grant, which awards about $100,000 annually to Nebraska schools to host STEM activities and events for students. This is the seventh year NPS has received the grant.
“I think a lot of people were disappointed we couldn’t have (Project Problem Solve) this year, but I think it will make it even more exciting for next year when we have it again,” Weber said. “We are extremely grateful to Big Red Keno for the opportunity.”