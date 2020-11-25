It’s no surprise fall test scores are different after Norfolk Public Schools students lost nearly a quarter of regular in-person instruction this spring because of COVID-19.
As expected, fall standardized reading and math test scores have declined from last year’s in the third through eighth grade, but they still stand above the national average.
NPS teachers have been keenly aware of the learning gaps, said Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning, in a district media release. Even during the summer, staff were preparing how to address missed spring instruction.
“The commitment of teachers to ensure every student continues to learn at high levels throughout this pandemic is impressive,” said Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent, in an official statement.
The standardized test, called Measures of Academic Progress (MAP), is a norm-referenced measure of student growth over time. Such norm-referenced assessments show whether students perform better or worse than a hypothetical average student — a “norm” group that was determined before the pandemic.
The pandemic eliminated spring testing, so fall scores are being used to drive instructional decisions. The tests provide actionable data about where students are on their learning path, so teachers can address individual needs.
“We are pleased to see that our district percentile scores remain at or slightly above the national average, which is 50%, in both reading and math and will be paying close attention to our winter data,” Nelson said.
Percentile means the student scored as well as, or better than, that percentage of students taking the test in their grade.
In NPS fall reading scores, third grade dropped from the 86th to the 75th percentile; fourth grade 87th to 78th; fifth grade 80th to 72nd; sixth grade 82nd to 66th; seventh grade 68th to 51st; and eighth grade 66th to 52nd.
Students declined more in math. Third grade dropped from the 80th percentile to 56th; fourth grade 84th to 56th; fifth grade 77th to 51st; sixth grade 74th to 54th; seventh grade 68th to 55th; and eighth grade 76th to 64th.
“We weren’t sure what to expect honestly; we were just grateful we didn’t start dipping below the national average,” Nelson said. “We strive to be in the upper quartile.”
All Nebraska students, including NPS, take MAP testing in the fall and winter. The winter test will be around the middle of January to the beginning of February unless the district is in remote learning. The test can’t be completed remotely, Nelson said.
Students also will take the regular spring state test, but Nebraska already has determined this year’s spring test won’t count because of COVID-19 interrupted absences.