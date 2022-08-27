Norfolk Public Schools provided an update on its budget at its board of education meeting Thursday.
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of NPS, and Bill Robinson, associate superintendent, both presented at the meeting ahead of public hearings that are planned for next month regarding the district’s budget and tax request.
According to Robinson, the general fund revenue from 2021-22 is estimated to be $51,948,255. The estimated expenditures, or spending, is $53,226,957. The spending includes transfers to the district’s depreciation (savings) fund and a use of $1,278,702 of cash reserves.
Robinson said that although it may appear the district spent more than it brought in, NPS will be receiving $2.1 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) reimbursements for spending that happened last year.
The reimbursements typically take a year or so to be received, Robinson said.
“So take that into consideration ... because those expenditures happened already, we've made it, we just have to get our money back,” Robinson said.
According to Robinson, this leaves the district’s general fund with an estimated cash balance of $14,045,181 without the ESSER reimbursements. NPS also has a safe cash flow for up to 3.5 months while maintaining its cash reserves, or money kept on hand, for unforeseen capital expenditures in 2022-23.
It’s recommended to keep three to four months’ worth of spending in the general fund, Robinson said.
“Why? Because over time, government shuts down,” Robinson said. “And we do not get enough of our federal payments during the shutdown. But payroll doesn't stop. And we need to be able to continue to function. So your cash reserve allows that.”
Robinson said NPS also must keep its cash reserves in the general and depreciation funds within a 25% limit, which the district is doing for 2022-23.
According to Robinson, the general fund budget for spending for 2022-23 is $55,432,294. Most of the budget is for staff costs, which had a pay increase that was approved this year. The budget also includes extra money for spending increases because of inflation.
“Our district is expected to continue to have solid fiscal health for 2022-23 with the ability to maintain current programs while also considering future district needs,” Robinson said.
According to Robinson, the district’s financial health has resulted in a property tax valuation increase of 6.21% this year. This would allow NPS to potentially decrease its tax levy by $.001869. The tax levy would be reduced from $1.080000 to $1.078131, if approved by the board of education.
“We understand the effect that increasing property taxes has on our local constituents,” Thompson said. “We have responded by controlling our spending and reducing our levy by more than 24 cents over the last 12 years.”
Thompson said the district had been able to reduce the tax levy by carefully budgeting its improvement projects. NPS has accomplished several improvements and additions to its schools throughout the years, without asking for additional tax dollars through general obligation bonds.
According to Thompson, NPS is ranked 14th out of 244 Nebraska public schools for efficiency. The district’s cost-per-pupil is $13,091, which is below the state average of $14,495.
“We work hard to ensure that every tax dollar is spent wisely, as we strive to develop strong, confident learners that are prepared to successfully navigate their futures,” Thompson said.
NPS has multiple public hearings scheduled for September before the board of education approves the 2022-23 budget and proposed tax requests:
— Monday, Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m: Public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 budget at the Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
— Monday, Sept. 12, 6:45 p.m: Public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 property tax requests at the Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
— Monday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m: Joint public hearing on the proposed property tax requests at the Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, 601 E Benjamin Ave.
NPS will approve the proposed tax requests and budget for 2022-23 on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. A budget hearing will happen at 6:30 p.m., followed by a tax hearing at 6:45 p.m. The regular board of education meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Meeting start times may be adjusted according to how long the hearings last.