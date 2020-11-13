Norfolk Public Schools reported nine buildings with COVID-19 cases in an online dashboard update Wednesday.
Last week, NPS had five schools with positive cases. All schools are still in the yellow risk level, according to the dashboard.
The current positive case percentage for the entire district is at 0.5%. The absenteeism percentage, which includes absent staff and students from any type of illness, is at 2.82%.
One of the largest decreases was at Woodland Park Elementary — the school had a positive case percentage of 1.78% on Nov. 4 but reported 0% on Wednesday.
The most significant increase of cases is at Little Panthers Elementary, which now is at 1.12%; last week it reported 0%.
NPS administrators, in consultation with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, will start discussions regarding implementing the orange level when building positive case percentage levels reach 2%-3% for COVID-19 or 10%-15% for absenteeism from all illnesses.
No school has reached this point since the dashboard was implemented.
These discussions will include additional consideration given to many factors, including positivity rate in the building; positivity rate in the district; type of spread; ability to social distance; ability to cohort; ability to fill staffing positions; and any special circumstances.
An individual school building's color risk level will change only if discussions indicate it’s warranted for the safety of students, staff and the community.