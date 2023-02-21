NPS meeting canceled

The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, has been canceled. The next regular school board meeting will be Monday, March 13. A study session will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the regular business meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
In other news
The former Dodge County attorney who pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation in November was sentenced to imprisonment on Friday.
As the oldest and longest running chapter in Nebraska, the Newman Grove FFA continues to maintain a busy and competitive schedule this school year.
A county’s two most important assets are people and land. And they aren’t making any more land.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
A Winnebgao man was spared incarceration for a June 2022 assault on an officer.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States, announcing the move Tuesday in a bitter speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A monster winter storm took aim at the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans.