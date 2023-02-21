NPS meeting canceled

The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, has been canceled. The next regular school board meeting will be Monday, March 13. A study session will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the regular business meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact

Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States, announcing the move Tuesday in a bitter speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A monster winter storm took aim at the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans.