When schools close, some students lose access to one of the most crucial parts of their day: a reliable source of food.
Norfolk Public Schools and Lunchtime Solutions partnered to offer free “grab and go” meals for children under the age of 18 while schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The district and the food service company distributed more than 10,000 meals to Norfolk youths during the first meal pickup Wednesday.
“Kids still have to have food to eat,” said Cindy Nitz, Lunchtime Solutions kitchen manager for Norfolk Senior High School. “It’s going to get tougher as time goes on just because the kids are out of school. This is an opportunity for them to get something else at home beside a family meal at night, hopefully. We’re going to do it as long as we have to.”
Every family may receive five breakfasts and five lunches for each child once a week no matter the school affiliation or income qualification.
Family members or students were able to pick up meals Wednesday morning at several schools around Norfolk. More grab and go meals will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each following Wednesday.
The staff organized most of the meals into one breakfast bag and one lunch bag with five meals each. Breakfast includes a cereal box, fruit, milk carton and a bag of graham crackers. Lunch includes a sandwich, fruit, milk carton and a bag of vegetables.
This opportunity is critical for Norfolk students, especially those who qualify for free and reduced lunch at school, said Derek Ippensen, senior high school principal.
NPS has 4,573 students grades PK-12, and 51% qualify for free and reduced lunch.
“That’s the scary thing for those students, you hear of the school closing and it becomes a concern because of that uncertainty (of getting a meal),” Ippensen said. “(These meals) take one of the big concerns for the kids and the parents off the table.”
The meal pickup is drive-through only. On Wednesday, several NPS staff waited outside pickup locations to ask students and parents how many meals were needed.
Inside the schools, Lunchtime Solutions employees packaged the meals and other staff members brought them to cars waiting outside.
Starting Wednesday, March 25, meal pickup locations will be:
— Norfolk Senior High School (south entrance)
— Norfolk Middle School (at west school doors)
— Little Panthers Preschool (doors at the west side of the building)
— Norfolk Junior High School (east doors)
— Woodland Park Elementary (front entrance)
Tracy Lichty, senior high school dean of students, said Wednesday’s service went smoothly. Sometimes cars lined up around the corner to receive meals. Some students even rode up on bicycles with backpacks to pick them up.
Wednesday’s meal service wasn’t without its challenges. Staff ran out of milk in the morning, but Nitz said she’s expecting another shipment so there will be enough for next week.
Ippensen said he was happy to not only see NPS students but other youths in the community who aren’t affiliated with the district.
“I think everyone that’s come through has been pretty appreciative,” Ippensen said. “The best thing for us about doing this is it’s not just our kids, it’s to help the entire community and to make a troubling time a little less unsettled. Being able to help make sure the kids have food, that’s at least a step in the direction toward a little more stability.”