As part of Norfolk Public Schools’ commitment to students’ safety and mental health, beginning this month, a new anonymous reporting program is being launched to allow students and parents to make anonymous reports about concerns of safety or student wellness.

The program is student-focused, as opposed to crime-focused, meaning it is a tool for alerting caring adults about students who need help. This is part of the district’s continuous effort to increase school and student safety, while also providing students with a safe, completely anonymous outlet to share concerns.

Students may use the new Safe2HelpNE app to report bullying, suicide concerns, depression, sexting, stealing, threats, cutting, abuse, dating and domestic violence, fights, drugs, alcohol, weapons or other types of dangerous situations that threaten their safety or the safety of others.

Their reports will be addressed by a trained school threat assessment team. When parents and students have a concern, they can go to www.safe2helpne.org on their computer, tablet, or laptop, or they may download the free Safe2HelpNE mobile app — and make a 100% anonymous report in less than five minutes.

The use of anonymous reporting apps and in-state programs like Safe2Tell Colorado has proven to be successful in providing the tools and information needed for school officials and to proactively address concerning behaviors, potential incidents of violence and other harmful situations at school before they develop.

