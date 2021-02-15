Norfolk Public Schools administration is investigating alleged racial comments that were made at a girls basketball game between Omaha Northwest and Norfolk High School this past weekend in Norfolk.
Administrators were notified that racial comments were made toward Omaha Northwest High School students at the game Friday night, according to a district media release.
The district also has been in contact with the Nebraska School Activities Association and Heartland Athletic Conference about officiating concerns that were reported.
“We are actively investigating this situation and will respond appropriately. We are deeply apologetic for any inappropriate comments or actions that may have occurred,” the district said in an official statement. “Norfolk Public Schools does not condone and will not tolerate acts of racism or discrimination.”