Norfolk Public Schools and the Norfolk Panther football team will be honoring veterans and current members of our military services at the varsity football game against Lincoln Northeast on Friday, Sept. 30.

Those individuals should notify the ticket takers upon arrival that they are a veteran or serving in the military and they will be granted free admission to the game and a ticket that can be redeemed at the concession stand for a free bottle of water or pop and a bag of popcorn to enjoy during the game. A section in the north part of the west bleachers will be reserved.

They will be recognized at 6:45 p.m. and at halftime. Just before halftime, those who are being honored are asked to meet in the northwest corner of the field. Then they will proceed onto the field to allow each branch of the military to be recognized during the playing of the armed forces medley. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

“Our football team came up with this idea, and I could not agree with them more,” said John Erwin, the Norfolk Public Schools’ activities director. “I think it is the least we can do to show our support for the men and women who have served and are currently serving our country in the military to protect our freedom and make this the great country that it is today. That certainly would not be possible without the service and dedication of all of these fine men and women.”

