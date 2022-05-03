Following recent criticism, Norfolk Public Schools opened the doors to its adult transition house.
NPS administrators, staff and students attended the event last Friday to learn about what’s happening in the building, which is a part of a Norfolk High School special education program.
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, said the district decided to host the event after comments were made about its condition.
The comments came from two school board candidates, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon and Teri Bauer, during a candidates forum last month. They did not attend the open house.
While NPS did not address the comments at the open house, Thompson — along with another district administrator — answered questions in a separate Daily News interview.
“I thought the best way to clear up those concerns would be to invite them in to see the house, visit with our students and staff, get a tour of the building and really learn about the purpose of the program,” Thompson said.
Rohleder-Dixon brought up the adult transition house first, while answering a question about transparency between the school board and the community.
“(There’s) almost 9 million going into two buildings, but we have a transition home where our special-needs children go and I wouldn't put my dog in there,” Rohleder-Dixon said. “And I’m absolutely gut-wrenched disgusted by how it looks.”
Bauer spoke after Rohleder-Dixon at the forum and agreed about the conditions of the building.
“I'll second that,” Bauer said. “I was out of my mind when I heard about the conditions of this building. I'm calling for absolute transparency.”
Concerns also were raised about the building being unlocked.
“And if any of you guys would like me, after this, to escort you over to it to look at, it's not locked,” Rohleder-Dixon said. “It's not locked right now, you can walk in, it’s disgusting. And we have our students, our Norfolk Public students in this building.”
Thompson confirmed that the building was unlocked at the time.
“I did send a custodian over right away after the forum, and it was true that it was unlocked at that point,” Thompson said. “But we got it locked. That is not normal practice. We expect all of our buildings to be locked at all times.”
While the candidates didn’t go into specifics about the building’s condition at the forum, Thompson said the district had received a list of concerns from parents that NPS plans to address this summer.
“An easy example of a concern is that the ramp on the front of the building needs to be updated,” Thompson said.
According to Thompson, the district already has plans in place to replace the wooden ramp.
Other renovations planned for the building include upgrades to the front doors, window siding and coverings, flooring and air conditioning, said Mary Luhr, the director of student programs.
Thompson added that the building would get a new paint job after the upgrades.
Luhr said the building was last upgraded a decade ago, to make some of the features more wheelchair accessible and more ADA compliant.
“So we did all those updates about 10 years ago, and we have some updates that we get to do now because it's been 10 years,” Luhr said.
Learning life skills
Norfolk Public Schools administrators, staff and students gathered at Norfolk High School’s adult transition building last Friday for an open house.
NPS staff and administrators gave presentations about what happens inside and outside the building, which is used for a transition program for adult special education students.
“This is home base for one of our most important programs. This is where we work with our transition students (ages) 18 to 21,” said Jason Settles, an assistant principal at Norfolk High School. “And we work on their independent living skills, helping them meet their goals as far as their independence and how they want to live when they are done with their education and also helping them to find a vocation that they're happy with.”
According to Jordan Nelson, an adult transition teacher, the students are learning multiple life-skills in the building, from money management to cooking.
The adult transition students usually get to the building at around 8 a.m., when they “clock in” to start their day. During their time at the house, they complete chores such as doing the dishes and cooking. Students also are expected to pay mock-up “bills” to help teach money management skills.
Nelson said the adult transition students “clock out” of the building by 2:30 p.m. on most weekdays. Then, they spend the rest of their time either working at local businesses that partner with the program. Students also volunteer sometimes for local organizations.
“This is something that we're all passionate about,” Settles said