Norfolk High School held events throughout the past week for students related to college and career readiness. On Oct. 17, staff wore shirts or colors from their colleges and were encouraged to talk to students about their college experiences. Former NPS graduates also were invited to speak to students regarding the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) on Monday.
On Oct. 18, students had the opportunity to have “lunch with the pros.” Several business and organizational representatives were on site during the lunch period to visit with students about their career paths.
Last Wednesday, the ‘N’ployability Skills were announced throughout the day. The ‘N’ployability Skills are composed of skills and understandings identified by Nebraska businesses and industry as the most essential skills sought after by employers in the state and nationwide. Intentionally helping students develop these skills and understandings is a big part of how we can help prepare them to pursue goals in the future.
To cap the week off, the Norfolk High School Guidance Department held an event for seniors called “Apply2College.” College representatives and guidance counselors assisted seniors with applications for admission to college. Career Academy sophomores got to participate in “Reality Check” with Midwest Bank. Reality Check assigned each student a career, a salary and a checkbook.
Moreover, these sophomores were randomly assigned a marital status and up to three children.
Students were then released into the gym where a mock community awaited. The community included approximately 20 separate booths full of local business people who were eager to teach lessons on just how far a dollar can go.