Norfolk Public Schools has a new director of food service for the district’s lunch program.

TJ Feyerherm comes to NPS from Northeast Community College, where he was the director of dining services for the past three years. He has nearly 20 years of experience in menu planning, catering and event management in both restaurant and education settings.

“We are looking forward to the experience and professional background Thomas brings to the table. His passion, culinary knowledge and drive make him an excellent fit for this role, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have him join the Lunchtime/Norfolk team,” said Tony Graham, area director for Lunchtime Solutions, in a media release.

Feyerherm grew up in Randolph and holds an associate of applied science in business management from Northeast. He trained for his chef titles under Master Chef Dominico Beradicurti. He has worked as a sous chef, then chef de cuisine at J’s Steakhouse in Norfolk and was the executive chef for Wayne State College.

He also has two children that he is executive chef for and enjoys being active with all their activities.

“His leadership qualities and experience are top-notch and will provide opportunities for the team to continue to grow in their positions as well,” Graham said. “The food service program and partnership we have with NPS has been a great success for the students and families in the community. We are looking forward to Thomas continuing the traditions and adding his own spice and flavor to the program.”

Tags

In other news

Pink Patch Project honors breast cancer fighters in October

Pink Patch Project honors breast cancer fighters in October

The Nebraska State Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the country for another year of the Pink Patch Project, designed to honor and support those fighting breast cancer. The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return

Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return

BOSTON (AP) — Kenya’s Benson Kipruto won the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon on Monday when the race returned from a 30-month absence with a smaller, socially distanced feel and moved from the spring for the first time in its 125-year history.

German girl found alive after being lost in forest

German girl found alive after being lost in forest

BERLIN (AP) — An 8-year-old German girl who was lost for two days in a forested area along the German-Czech border was found alive on Tuesday after a search involving hundreds of rescue workers, police said.

At least 2 dead in California plane crash that torched homes

At least 2 dead in California plane crash that torched homes

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed in a densely populated San Diego suburb Monday, killing two people, including a UPS driver and an Arizona physician, and leaving a trail of destruction that sent neighbors scrambling to save neighbors. At least two others were injured.