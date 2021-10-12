Norfolk Public Schools has a new director of food service for the district’s lunch program.
TJ Feyerherm comes to NPS from Northeast Community College, where he was the director of dining services for the past three years. He has nearly 20 years of experience in menu planning, catering and event management in both restaurant and education settings.
“We are looking forward to the experience and professional background Thomas brings to the table. His passion, culinary knowledge and drive make him an excellent fit for this role, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have him join the Lunchtime/Norfolk team,” said Tony Graham, area director for Lunchtime Solutions, in a media release.
Feyerherm grew up in Randolph and holds an associate of applied science in business management from Northeast. He trained for his chef titles under Master Chef Dominico Beradicurti. He has worked as a sous chef, then chef de cuisine at J’s Steakhouse in Norfolk and was the executive chef for Wayne State College.
He also has two children that he is executive chef for and enjoys being active with all their activities.
“His leadership qualities and experience are top-notch and will provide opportunities for the team to continue to grow in their positions as well,” Graham said. “The food service program and partnership we have with NPS has been a great success for the students and families in the community. We are looking forward to Thomas continuing the traditions and adding his own spice and flavor to the program.”