Norfolk Public Schools has announced that Maggie Pilar has been selected as the new Aftershock director.
Pilar has been with the program since 2017 and has served in various roles, and she is now serving as the Norfolk Middle School’s site manager. Pilar will start her new role on Friday, July 1.
“I am excited to see her grow into her new role and continue to lead the program,” said current director Austin Casselberry, who will be taking over as speech coach at Norfolk High School.
Aftershock provides expanded learning opportunities through a wide variety of clubs that focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), art, health/wellness, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, civic engagement and career connections.
"Aftershock has been such an impressive program for our youth, and I am excited to continue to make this program successful with the experience I bring in,” Pilar said.
In 2017, she started as a facilitator and worked her way up to office manager, partnership specialist, site manager and now project director.
“Maggie's experience with Aftershock will serve her well as she transitions into the director position. She cares deeply and believes in the Aftershock program,” said Chuck Hughes, principal at the middle school.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on the Aftershock program or future updates, visit the website at: norfolkpublicschools.org/schools/norfolk-junior-high/aftershock