Norfolk Public Schools administrators continued the tradition of celebrating the district’s successes over the past year in a virtual video that was released Thursday.
The traditions breakfast had to be converted to a sponsored online video instead of an in-person event because of the pandemic — a topic that dominated most of the presentation.
Sarah Dittmer, NPS Foundation executive director, began the video with the district’s accomplishments in securing funding. She said over the past school year, NPS provided:
— $69,300 in traditional scholarships to the Class of 2020.
— $10,000 in dual credit scholarships.
— $18,905 in classroom grants and donor grants.
— $34,582 in private donor-funded projects.
“Every dollar we award, project that we fund, is 100% generated from generous donors to the foundation,” Dittmer said. “We must fundraise every dollar — every year. We never want funding to be the thing that prevents a great learning opportunity.”
Jami Jo Thompson, district superintendent, also reflected on the past year as the video’s keynote speaker. She said it’s been a struggle for learning throughout the pandemic, but the district is doing its best to keep students in school safely.
“I will always remember Friday, March 13, 2020. It was the Friday I called off school — not for a day, or a week, but for five long months,” she said. “A lot of thoughts went through my mind that day as I made my gut-wrenching decision. I wrestled with the impact it would have on our students, their families and our community. And I vowed to minimize that impact as best as I could.”
She said NPS has had to sacrifice opportunities like field trips this year, along with shifting focus from academic testing to the social-emotional well-being of students through the pandemic.
While school might look different this year because of temperature checks, masks, social distancing and other guidelines, Thompson described the district’s successes with still providing learning for students — even if it wasn’t in the most favorable format.
“We moved from a traditional learning environment to a remote, online and packet-based learning system in one week,” she said. “We served several hundred thousand meals to hungry students who no longer had access to breakfast and lunch at school.”
Thompson also highlighted the work of the foundation, which secured more than 120 Wi-Fi hotspots and internet service for students who needed more quality and accessible internet access. This was funded by a $50,000 grant.
She also said while the school bond issue has been put on hold, a benefit of the pandemic is that teachers have learned more about technology in the past five months than they have in the past five years. This will help the district prepare for any remote or hybrid learning in the future, she said.
“We don't know what the rest of the school year will look for us,” Thompson said. “We hope that we are able to continue with all of our students in school for the rest of the year. But we know that could change if COVID levels in our community continue to rise.”