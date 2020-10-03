As the pandemic continues, a different health issue is creeping up for schools as the peak flu season approaches.
Because COVID-19 shares symptoms with many illnesses — including the flu — the local health department and Norfolk Public Schools had to implement a strict illness policy for the pandemic.
It’s no longer a simple process of sending sick students home and allowing them to return once they recover. If students or staff members show specific COVID-19 symptoms, they have to follow a school readmittance protocol.
“It was something that we worked on all summer long,” said Gina Uhing, director of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department (ELVPHD) in an email. “Health departments had multiple individual calls with schools, the (Nebraska) Department of Education and educational service units. Health departments developed a statewide protocol so that everyone is following the same thing. It isn’t something that was developed individually.”
NPS has been following the protocol for symptomatic students and staff, said Erik Wilson, director of student services and safety.
Any students or staff members have to be isolated and sent home if they have a fever of 100.4 degrees or above, and/or have one or more of the following symptoms: a new cough, new onset of shortness of breath or a new loss of taste or smell, according to the policy.
“It's tough because even right now you have kids coming to school with allergy symptoms and some of those symptoms are similar. Then there’s the question of is it allergies or COVID?” Wilson said. “We’ve been working with ELVPHD weeding those out and helping the process. We want kids in school, but while also keeping students and staff safe.”
The new policy will be crucial for schools especially with the upcoming flu season.
Flu and COVID-19 symptoms are nearly identical, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And it’s possible for a person to be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
Uhing said ELVPHD is concerned about the possibility of co-infections because it’s not known how having both illnesses can affect an individual.
“We are concerned because we don’t know what this will look like,” Uhing said. “We may be pleasantly surprised and find that all of the COVID precautions may also slow or prevent the spread of seasonal flu. It’s honestly too soon to tell.”
Wilson said NPS has had students go home with COVID-19 symptoms and come back with an alternate diagnosis or negative test result since the semester started.
The school readmittance policy doesn’t apply to students who are home with other symptoms, such as a stomach ache or sore throat. These students revert back to the district’s normal attendance policy, which uses a student’s supply of 10 sick days a semester.
If ELVPHD instructs students to stay home for COVID-related reasons, their absence is excused, Wilson said. All students who are sick with any illness still receive homework and help from their teachers like any normal year.
“We’ve had students be sick from school for years and kids getting tonsils out,” Wilson said. “Whatever the issue is, teachers are used to dealing with them even though they are obviously dealing with a higher number.”
Uhing said the best course of action heading into peak flu season while also during a pandemic is to get a flu shot as soon as possible to limit the chance of co-infection.
“There is likely to be spacing requirements between the seasonal flu vaccine and the COVID vaccine — once one becomes available,” Uhing said. “For that reason, we are encouraging the seasonal flu vaccine now, so that if or when the COVID vaccine becomes available, we hope the minimum spacing window will be done and it will be able to be received.”
The CDC is increasing vaccine availability this year by purchasing an additional 2 million doses of the pediatric flu vaccine and 9.3 million doses of adult flu vaccine, according to its website.
The CDC also developed a test, which was distributed in August, that checks for both COVID-19 and different strains of the flu at the same time.
“While it’s not possible to say with certainty what will happen in the fall and winter, the CDC believes it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading,” the CDC said in an online statement. “Getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever.”